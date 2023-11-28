ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police Department has arrested 57-year-old Carlos Ruben Cruz, from Odessa, in connection with the shooting that occurred in the 4300 block of Clover Tuesday afternoon.

According to a post by the City of Odessa, Cruz was arrested and charged with Murder, a first-degree felony, and theft of a firearm, a state jail felony. He was then transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center without incident.

The victim was identified as 38-year-old John Michael Adauto, of Odessa. The next of kin has been notified.

This is an ongoing investigation.