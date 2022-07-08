OPD asking for help to identify second suspect

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- One man is behind bars after police said he robbed a woman at knifepoint earlier this year. 35-year-old Duran Oshay Haynes has been charged with Aggravated Robbery.

According to the Odessa Police Department, on June 27, Haynes and another unknown man robbed a game room on N Dixie Boulevard while a third person waited in a vehicle in the parking lot. Investigators said Haynes, while armed with a knife, confronted an employee in the breakroom and stole her purse while another man guarded the breakroom door.

Both men then ran from the business, got into the awaiting vehicle, and drove away.

Using security video, booking mug shots, and Facebook photos, investigators were able to identify the armed suspect as Haynes. He was arrested on a warrant on July 8 and remained jailed as of Friday afternoon. His bond has not yet been set.

Now, OPD is asking for help from the community to help identify the suspect accused of guarding the door during the robbery. They are also still searching for the getaway driver. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Hughes at 432-335-3345 or Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS. If your Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.