PRESIDIO COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Presidio County Sheriff’s Office and Presidio ISD Police Officers investigated a report from the victim in the school Monday, regarding solicitation of a minor and sexual contact.

According to a post by PCSO, allegations go back as far as 2012, but the victim didn’t contact PISD officers until Monday, September 11th.

PCSO and PISD Police Officers were able to arrest the suspect on Tuesday, September 12th.

PCSO says the suspect has been charged with Continuous Sexual Contact with a Child, a third-degree felony, as well as Grooming a Child, an additional third-degree felony.