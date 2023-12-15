ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police Department arrested the driver of a Ford F-250 Thursday afternoon, after he lost control and caused the truck to roll into a ditch.

According to a post by OPD, at about 2:34pm on Thursday, December 14th, officers responded to the 300 block of Southwest Loop 338, referencing a rollover crash. Further investigation revealed a gray Ford F-250, operated by Reymundo Gomez, 31, was traveling south on West Loop 338. Gomez made an unsafe lane change before losing control of the vehicle, causing the truck to roll into a ditch.

Gomez was then arrested for Driving While Intoxicated on a Substance other than Alcohol and cited for Failure to Control Speed. He was transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

There were no reports of any other injuries.