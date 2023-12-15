ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police Department arrested the driver of a Ford F-250 Thursday afternoon, after he lost control and caused the truck to roll into a ditch.

According to a post by OPD, at about 2:34pm on Thursday, December 14th, officers responded to the 300 block of Southwest Loop 338, referencing a rollover crash. Further investigation revealed a gray Ford F-250, operated by Reymundo Gomez, 31, was traveling south on West Loop 338. Gomez made an unsafe lane change before losing control of the vehicle, causing the truck to roll into a ditch.

Gomez was then arrested for Driving While Intoxicated on a Substance other than Alcohol and cited for Failure to Control Speed. He was transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

There were no reports of any other injuries.

Reymundo Gomez