ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- One person was arrested early Thursday morning following a police standoff in Odessa. 30-year-old Randy Baker Jr. has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, Discharging a Firearm in the City Limits, and Public Intoxication. He was also arrested as a Fugitive from Justice on an extraditable warrant out of New Mexico where he was wanted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to the Odessa Police Department, around 12:24 a.m. on January 11, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 4900 block of Locust Avenue. While on the scene, officers learned that Baker had become involved in an argument with his mother and a friend and had fired shots inside the home.

Both the mother and the friend were removed from the home and officers called the crisis negotiators unit and SWAT for assistance. After hours of communication, Baker was found outside the home armed with a firearm but was taken into custody without further incident.

Baker remained in the Ector County Law Enforcement Center as of Thursday afternoon; his bond has not yet been set.