ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police Department responded to reports of a major crash at the intersection of 52dn and Constitution earlier this week.

According to a release by OPD, at about 7:55pm on Tuesday, October 31st, a silver Mustang, operated by Michael Johnson, 37, was travelling west on 52nd Street, before striking a white Nissan Sentra and crashing into a house.

Johnson was charged with Possession of Marijuana, a class B misdemeanor, and cited for no proof of insurance, as well as failure to control speed to avoid accident.

Johnson was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was later released before being transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. No other injuries were reported.