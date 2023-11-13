ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police Department and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a major crash early Sunday morning.

According to a post by the City of Odessa, investigation revealed at about 2:30am on Sunday, November 12th, a Dodge Ram hit a utility pole and a gas meter at the intersection of University and West County Road. This caused many in the area to be left without power for several hours.

19-year-old Fernando Medrano, the driver of the truck, fled the scene but was quickly caught by police.

Medrano was charged with Driving While Intoxicated, a class B Misdemeanor, and was transported to the Ector County Jail. There were no injuries reported.