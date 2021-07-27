One arrested after MPD responds to shots fired call

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- A man is behind bars after Midland Police responded to a call of shots fired Tuesday morning.

Salvador Gonzales has been charged with Aggravated Assault and will be remanded into federal custody for a Felon in Possession of a Firearm charge, according to a City of Midland spokesperson.

Tuesday morning, Midland Police responded to the 2700 block of Roosevelt Avenue after someone called 911 to report shots fired in the alley. Around 11:30 a.m. MPD executed a search warrant in response to the incident and found the gun involved in the shooting.

MPD says no one was injured in the shooting.