ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last weekend after investigators said he allegedly caused a disturbance and punched a security guard at a local bar. Carlos Segura, 39, has been charged with Public Intoxication and Assault of a Security Guard, a third-degree felony.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, around 2:45 a.m. on November 18, officers were called to Jaguars Gold Club to investigate a disturbance after someone called 911 and said a man was physically fighting with a security guard. At the scene, officers found a man, later identified as Segura, restrained on the ground by a group of security staff members.

Officers said Segura was behaving in an “aggressive” manner, was using foul language, and appeared to be intoxicated. A 23-year-old security guard told investigators that he approached Segura in his capacity as a guard, and was punched in the face for his efforts.

Segura was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a $15,000 bond.