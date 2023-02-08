ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Girl Scouts across the country are selling cookies now using a hybrid model of online ordering and in-person selling to earn money for activities and community service projects with their troops. Whether your favorite is the much-loved Thin Mint or the newest flavor, Raspberry Rally, hunting for cookies is easy with the handy online Cookie Finder tool.

Just type in your zip code and you’ll find a host of sites where girls and their families will be selling cookies. Here are a few cookie facts to consider before you buy:

Gluten Free? Try Toffee-tastic and Caramel Chocolate Chip.

Vegan: Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties, Lemonades, and Toast-Yay cookies are the treats for you.

Looking for Kosher or Halal friendly flavors? Try them all! Every flavor variety is Kosher and Halal certified.

When you buy Girl Scout cookies, you help young entrepreneurs develop five essential life skills: goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics. All funds raised from sales stay with the local council and troops and are often poured back into the community by way of service projects or much needed donations to local organizations.