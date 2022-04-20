GREENACRES, Florida (WJW) – Guinness World Records has confirmed that a Chihuahua named TobyKeith is the oldest dog in the world.

TobyKeith officially received the title at 21 years and 66 days old on March 16.

He lives in Greenacres, Florida.

TobyKeith has surpassed the lifespan of an average Chihuahua by several years.

They normally live anywhere from 12 to 18 years.

He celebrated with his owner with a bath, a nail trim and a car ride, according to reports.

His owner says his secret to a long life in addition to genetics is a caring environment, walks and a healthy diet.

TobyKeith was adopted from a shelter more than 20 years ago.