ALPINE, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A woman from Oklahoma was sentenced to 168 in prison, by a federal court in Alpine, for importing and possessing methamphetamine and fentanyl with the intent to distribute.

According to court documents, Cherakee Lee Perez, 33, provided a negative declaration during a Customs and Border Patrol vehicle inspection at the Presidio Port of Entry, while travelling from Mexico to the U.S. A narcotic canine discovered more than three dozen packages hidden in the vehicle. 29 of those packages contained about 4.5 kilograms of methamphetamine, with the other 13 containing seven kilograms of fentanyl. Perez admitted to transporting the drugs for a drug trafficking organization, according to a release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office

“The sentencing of Perez should serve as a warning to drug trafficking organizations and the individuals who attempt to transport drugs into the U.S. on their behalf,” said U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza of the Western District of Texas. “Along with our law enforcement partners, we will continue to disrupt and dismantle these organizations.”

“This HSI investigation demonstrates that we stand ready to aggressively investigate criminals who profit from distributing dangerous drugs, contributing to the devastating opioid epidemic in our country,” said Special Agent in Charge Francisco B. Burrola of the Homeland Security Investigations El Paso Division. “This sentence ensures one fewer person is out on the streets poisoning our community.”

Homeland Security Investigations investigated the case, while Assistant U.S. Attorney Scott Greenbaum prosecuted the case.