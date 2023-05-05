KERMIT, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- On Thursday, May 4th, at about 10:28pm, Kermit Police officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of West Austin Street in reference to a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle.

According to authorities, a deputy with Winkler County Sheriff’s Office and paramedics with Winkler County EMS arrived on the scene and performed lifesaving efforts on the male subject that was struck. He was transported to Winkler County Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

The driver, Bobbi Walkingstick, 47, of Oklahoma, showed signs of impairment and was detained. A blood warrant was executed, and a blood sample was obtained, results are pending. Ms. Walkingstick was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Winkler County Detention Center.

She has been charged with Intoxication Manslaughter, a second-degree felony, with a surety bond of $35,000.