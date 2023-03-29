ALPINE, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A federal jury in Pecos convicted an Oklahoma City man for the illegal smuggling of goods from the United States last week.

According to the court documents and evidence presented at the two day trial, Jesus Soto-Parra, 31, drove into Mexico in December 2022. He was turned back by Mexican authorities due to vehicle registration issues.

Once he returned to the Presidio, Texas Port of Entry, however, Customs and Border Protection Officers discovered a firearm, body armor, and ammunition in the vehicle.

U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza for the Western District of Texas and Special Agent in Charge Francisco B. Burrola for the Homeland Security Investigations El Paso Division made the announcement.

CBP and HSI are investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Kevin Cayton and Matthew Ellis are prosecuting the case.