Oklahoma man arrested by OPD following assault

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Odessa Police have made an arrest following an early morning assault. Jose Bernabe Ballardo, 33, of Oklahoma, has been charged with Aggravated Assault.

Early Tuesday morning, OPD responded to Frisky Brewery at 7050 Tres Hermanas to investigate the assault. There, police found the victim, Lester Robert Bland, 40, also of Oklahoma unconscious. According to OPD, Bland was hit several times in the head during the assault.

Bland has been taken to Medical Center Hospital for treatment. Now, OPD is asking anyone who witnessed the fight between the pair to call Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

A mugshot for Ballardo was unavailable at the time of publication. OPD says the investigation is on-going; we will update this story as more information is available.