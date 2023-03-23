MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The eastbound entrance ramp of Interstate 20 at W Loop 250 is closed because of an oil spill.
Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area. The City of Midland did not say how long the closure will last.
by: Erica Miller
Posted:
Updated:
