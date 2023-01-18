ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Three Odessa High School students, brothers Ezaiah Cisneros and Zavian Cisneros, and Gabriel Haley are headed to the Big Apple for the opportunity of a lifetime- the trio has been selected to perform in the High School Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall in February.

Broncho Band Assistant Director Jimmy Olague said the teens were selected after an intense audition against 10,000 other hopefuls.

“It wasn’t just send in your money and go, you really have to audition and it’s pretty tough…to get chosen,” Olague said.

The concert series highlights accomplished student performers and all three OHS percussionists, who all come from a family of musicians, said they are thankful for the opportunity.

“It’s a big deal because percussionists all around the world get to try out and we were chosen to be (among) the top bands,” Zavian said.

“I’ve really enjoyed percussion over the last few years, but I don’t know if I’ll be able to continue it in college…so this is my last opportunity to play at Carnegie Hall,” said Haley.

The trio is heading to New York on January 31 for the February 4 performance. If you would like to help with travel expenses, you can send your donations to Odessa High Band Boosters, P.O. Box 1842, Odessa, Texas, 79760.