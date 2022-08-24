ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- ECISD police are investigating a fight between two Odessa High School students that ended when one of the students was stabbed, the District said in a release Wednesday afternoon.

ECISD said two boys, who have not been identified, agreed to a fight near the end of the school day. The student who was stabbed was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police are now searching for the other student involved

The District said no other students or staff members at the school were threatened in the incident.

“School leaders want to assure parents this behavior is unacceptable, and (the District) will take extra precautions as classes resume tomorrow. Students are urged to alert an adult on campus if they see or hear anything out of the ordinary or trouble between students. The safety of students and staff members is top priority at Odessa High School and in all ECISD schools. Police lauded OHS staff members for following response protocols that helped ensure dismissal was orderly and safe as school ended and classes released for the day,” ECISD said in a statement.

The investigation into the incident is on-going.