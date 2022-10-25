ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- On Monday, Ector County ISD police were notified of a threat made by a student on a bus last week. After investigating, an Odessa High School freshman admitted to saying she would bring a gun to school next week, telling officers it was a joke.

The student was arrested today for the Class A Misdemeanor Threat or Exhibition of a Weapon on School Grounds or Bus. Appropriate school discipline will also be applied.

ECISD said in a statement, “As school district leaders continue to emphasize, threats of violence will not be taken as a joke and will result in serious consequences.”