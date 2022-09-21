ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa High School student has been arrested following a fight involving a knife that left one student with minor injuries.

According to Ector County ISD, Wednesday morning, before school, two students got into a fight. One student pulled out a knife and cut the other.

The student wielding the knife, a sophomore, has been charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon, a 2nd degree felony. Because the fight was a mutual decision between the two, both students will face disciplinary consequences according to the Student Code of Conduct.

ECISD said in a statement, “School and school district leaders are, once again, calling on parents to help with these situations. Parents and school staff, together, must make sure students understand that fighting and violence are not the right way to settle differences; and this type of behavior can have long-term consequences in the form of discipline or criminal charges. School must be a safe place for students to learn and that will happen when all of us are working together to teach kids to handle conflict and deal with each other without violence.”