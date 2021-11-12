OHS student arrested after bringing gun to school

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- A 16-year-old Odessa High School student was arrested Friday after a school administrator found the student with a gun in his bag. He has been charged with Places Weapons Prohibited, a third-degree felony.

Ector County ISD administration said the gun was found during an investigation. What prompted the initial investigation is unclear.

Now, district leaders are asking parents to remind their kids of the consequences of bringing weapons and other prohibited items to school. According to ECISD, those consequences can be “severe”, including expulsion and criminal charges.

“We want to thank the administrators involved and our ECISD police who kept everyone’s safety at the forefront as they responded to the report,” an ECISD spokesman said in a news release.