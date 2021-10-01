OHS/PHS tickets to go on sale Monday, here’s how to get yours

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Are you ready for the big crosstown rivalry matchup between Odessa High School and Permian High School? Historically, tickets for the big game have sold out quickly, but there is still time to grab yours. Tickets go on sale Monday.

The ticket booth at Ratliff Stadium will open at 7:00 a.m. October 4 and will remain open until 5:00 p.m. Each person wanting tickets will be given a number and ticket seekers are asked to line up according to their number. Each number holder will be allowed to buy up to 10 tickets. Tickets will cost $8.00 for reserved seating and $4.00 for student seating. ECISD says cash, checks, and cards will be accepted. Please make checks payable to Ector County ISD.

Remaining tickets will be available for purchase at the Administration Building beginning October 5.