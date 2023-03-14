ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Just after 8:30 p.m., Odessa Fire Rescue and the Odessa Police Department responded to a fire at Odessa High School. According to our reporter at the scene, the flames were seemingly out as of 9:30 p.m. and the damage was contained to the field house and physical education building.

The cause of the fire, which began on the roof of the field house, is still under investigation and it is unclear how much damage the school sustained in the blaze.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.