PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa High School alum, Regina Stock, was crowned Mrs. America in Las Vegas last weekend. She said she hopes to use her platform to teach others to believe in themselves.

Stock was born in Andrews, raised in Odessa, and currently lives in Midland. We spoke with her earlier this summer after she was crowned Mrs. Texas.

“Getting to leave Corsicana with the title of Texas across my chest… just like really honored to be here, it’s a huge deal, it’s not a responsibility I take lightly. I was really proud to represent Midland in general, because pageants aren’t a big thing here, to be able to go to Vegas, compete at the west gate and be on stage to represent Texas, it’s such…I’m just so honored to be here,” she said in an interview last July.

She’s been competing in local and state pageants for nearly a decade but took a few years off when she got married and had her children, then realized she could compete in the Mrs. Texas pageant as a married woman mother, and decided to give it a shot, not expecting to win the whole thing in her first year.

“Honestly, going into it, I thought that this would be a year that I would just learn the system, and I really just took this year to learn and maybe go back next year. And then when they called my name, honestly, I like grabbed the girls next to me, and I just cried, because I was not expecting it at all,” she said.