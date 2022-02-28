ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- In an effort to continue to provide protection for Odessans and their property, the Odessa Fire Rescue will begin testing fire hydrants during the month of March. The City said the biannual testing is recommended to insure the maximum effectiveness of hydrants during emergencies.

Throughout the month firefighters will flush the hydrants, check the flow of water, as well as paint and perform routine service. Hydrants in need of repair or replacement will also be identified during the testing.

According to the City, Odessa Fire Rescue voluntarily complies with the recommended hydrant testing by the Insurance Services Office, which results in lower insurance rates for homes and businesses.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route while firefighters are testing a hydrant.