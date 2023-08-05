ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – According to a post by the City of Odessa, on Saturday, August 5th at about 3:15pm, Odessa Fire Rescue and the West Odessa Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 3600 block of Moss Avenue.

After arriving, Engine 7 discovered multiple vehicles, which included an 18-wheeler and an RV, completely in flames. The fire quickly spread across the yard, and a fence, where it eventually reached a large commercial garage with an attached two-story residence.

Crews were able to quickly force entry into the garage and stop the fire’s progression before it reached the residence.

No injuries have been reported. The Red Cross was contacted to assist the tenants living in the RV.