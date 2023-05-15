ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a crash on Highway 158 and & FM 1936.

According to the City of Odessa, they found an accident involving a Ford F150 and a Semi truck upon arrival. Two people were in the F150, one occupant was thrown out of the vehicle and died on the scene. The other occupant was extricated and transported to MCH with non-life-threatening injuries.

Odessa Fire Rescue also responded to a crash at the intersection of Hwy 866 and Hwy 302. Two people were transported to MCH with minor injuries.

Both crashes are currently under investigation.