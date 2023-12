ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Fire Rescue responded to the 1500 block of SW Loop 338 Thursday afternoon, referencing a vehicle crash. Upon arrival, crews found a vehicle that had been rolled over.

The City of Odessa says the driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was transported to the hospital.

Authorities are also reminding residents to buckle up, avoid distractions, and remain mindful of weather conditions while on the road this holiday season.