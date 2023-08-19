ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Fire Rescue responded to the intersection of Hollyhock Avenue and Cottonwood Friday night.

According to a post by the City of Odessa, the incident involved a motorcycle rider colliding with a dog on the road. The rider was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident and was transported to the hospital.

The City of Odessa reminds the public of the importance of motorcycle safety, to include wearing a helmet and being cautious on the road.

A comment by the City on their post says the dog has unfortunately passed.