ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Fire Rescue and the South Ector Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire on S. Wagon Wheel Avenue Friday night, according to a post by the City of Odessa.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a home, around 2,000 square feet, partially engulfed in a heavy fire. The city says crews made an aggressive attack and made a great stop, with no injuries reported.