UPDATE: Two firefighters sent to hospital with heat related injuries, ‘major’ damage to home

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Two firefighters have been sent to the hospital with heat related injuries, according to City of Odessa spokesperson Devin Sanchez.

The fire in the 1300 block of Redbud was called in about 1:00 p.m. Thursday. When OFR arrived on the scene, the two-story home was about 50% engulfed with “major damage”, Sanchez said.

Everyone inside the home made it out without injury.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is now investigating the cause of the fire.

