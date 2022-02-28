ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a house fire on Blue Drive near 52nd Street and Andrews Highway around 10:00 Monday morning. At least 5 trucks responded to the scene.

At least three homes were damaged in the fire. However, rescue crews fire said no one was injured.

The fire is now out, but crews are still at work making sure no “hot spots remain”. Investigators are also working to determine the cause of the fire. A spokesperson with OFR said Blue Drive will be blocked to traffic amid the ongoing investigation.