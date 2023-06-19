ODESSA (KMID/KPEJ)- There have been several calls concerning a strong gas smell and while it is a strong smell, there is no need to be concerned, according to a post by the City of Odessa.

Odessa Fire Rescue has responded to an incident on the 3200 block of W. 2nd street where a damage heater treater was found spewing product into the air and ground near the Western Oaks Trailer Park.

OFR said the site appears abandoned and the company numbers are all disconnected. They believe it’s crude with Hydrogen Sulfide.

Environmental, TCEQ, and Railroad Commission have all been notified. The City says multiple agencies are trying to figure out who it belongs to.