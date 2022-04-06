Odessa, Texas (Nexstar)- Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a grass fire off I-20 around 3:20 Wednesday afternoon. Three units responded to the industrial area off the Interstate 20 Service Road a little west of West County Road.

According to a City spokesperson, the “slow moving” grass fire has burned about five acres so far. No structures are threatened at this time. However, drivers on the service road are urged to use caution as crews remain on the scene.

Earlier this week The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for all of West Texas and Southeast New Mexico because of a combination of strong winds, high temperatures and little to no rainfall. NWS advised people living in the Basin to avoid using any open flames or participating in any activities that could spark a fire.