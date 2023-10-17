ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa Fire Rescue and the West Odessa Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire on W 33 Street early Sunday morning and found a mobile home engulfed in flames. Crews faced a challenging situation as they first had to extinguish a fuel fire from a ruptured saddle tank before approaching the main blaze.

The homeowner escaped without injury and now OFR is offering tips to help others living in mobile homes stay safe.