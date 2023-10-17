ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa Fire Rescue and the West Odessa Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire on W 33 Street early Sunday morning and found a mobile home engulfed in flames. Crews faced a challenging situation as they first had to extinguish a fuel fire from a ruptured saddle tank before approaching the main blaze.
The homeowner escaped without injury and now OFR is offering tips to help others living in mobile homes stay safe.
- Install Smoke Alarms: Ensure there are working smoke alarms in your mobile home, and regularly check the batteries.
- Create an Escape Plan: Develop a fire escape plan and practice it with your family. Identify two exits from every room.
- Cooking Safety: Be cautious when cooking, and never leave stovetops unattended. Keep flammable materials away from the stove.
- Space Heaters: If you use space heaters, keep them away from curtains, furniture, and other flammable objects.
- Electrical Safety: Check for damaged wiring, and avoid overloading electrical outlets or extension cords.
- No Smoking Indoors: Avoid smoking inside the mobile home, and use deep, sturdy ashtrays for outdoor smoking.
- Portable Fire Extinguishers: Keep a fire extinguisher in your kitchen and know how to use it.
- Close Bedroom Doors: When sleeping, close your bedroom doors to slow the spread of fire and smoke.
- Clear Escape Routes: Keep hallways and exits clear of clutter to allow for easy evacuation.
- Be Informed: Stay informed about local fire hazards and safety regulations.