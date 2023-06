ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a Commercial Structure Fire at around 4:15am, Wednesday morning.

Located at 3840 N. Ogilvy Avenue, the fire appeared to have started on the exterior before working its way into the interior of the building, according to the City of Odessa.

There was a quick knockdown with no injuries reported, but still no word yet on what caused the fire. Ector County Sheriff’s Office was also on the scene.