AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), the Amarillo Police Department is searching for a 16-year-old last seen on June 10.

Braylon Pacheco was described by officials as a 16-year-old girl with black hair and brown eyes, 5 feet 5 inches tall, and weighing 125 pounds.

Anyone with information on Braylon’s location was asked to contact the Amarillo Police Department at 806-378-3038 or the NCMEC hotline at 1-800-843-5678.