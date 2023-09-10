MARFA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Marfa Police Department received a call regarding an unresponsive individual due to a possible overdose this weekend.

According to a post by Marfa PD, Officer Rodriguez arrived on the scene and located the unresponsive subject. Rodriguez immediately administered 2 doses of Narcan, causing the subject’s pulse to return.

Marfa EMS arrived shortly after, continuing to administer life saving techniques on the individual.

Officers later confirmed through the Big Bend Regional Hospital that the subject had overdosed on narcotics. Marfa PD says with the quick response from Rodriguez and her training, the subject was transported awake and conscious to the hospital.

Marfa PD continued by stating every officer is trained in administering Narcan, and the first priority of every officer is the value of life.