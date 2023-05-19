MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Police Department officers responded to a stabbing incident on the 800 block of W. Interstate 20 in the early morning of Friday, May 19th.

According to a release from the City of Midland, while attempting to detain the suspect, the suspect charged at the officer with a knife. The officer then fired at the suspect, Andrew A. Rodriguez, 23, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The next of kin have been notified.

The Texas Rangers will be leading the investigation in the matter, per MPD protocol.