ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department has identified the man killed Thursday after first firing at police as 45-year-old John Michael Humphries.

Around 3:36 p.m. on February 17, officers responded to a call regarding a man with a gun at Ace Check Express in the 1300 block of E 8th Street. When OPD arrived at the scene, the man evaded officers in a vehicle.

He then drove around the commercial complex, and eventually went back to 1305 E. 8th Street and entered the business with a firearm. As one officer approached, the man fired a single shot in the officer’s direction. The officer returned fire, and Humphries was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer involved was not injured and has been placed on administrative leave pending. The investigation has been turned over to the Texas Rangers, as is the case with every officer involved shooting.