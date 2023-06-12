ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Odessa recently suspended its recycling program, citing the cost (more than $160,000 a year) and other concerns. Now, councilmembers are searching for other options; one such idea Diamond Back Recycling, recently pitched a plan that Councilman Mark Matta called “true and effective recycling, not just the illusion of recycling”; however, the proposal has hit the wall, in the form of a lawsuit.

Matta said a local land developer has filed a lawsuit against Diamond Back, preventing the facility from opening, “because of fear it’ll make his land less attractive for future development,” Matta said in a Facebook post. The facility, according to Matta, is located on Highway 866 in a “very industrial part of town where another big dispoal facility is located”.

To that end, Matta is asking for people in the community to write letters of support to help emphasize the importance of recycling. Letters can be emailed to Matta directly, and need to be submitted before June 15.

Until a solution is found, recycling materials may be taken to Butts Recycling at 26 W Industrial Loop, in Midland.