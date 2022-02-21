ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Ever wondered what it takes to be a firefighter? Well, the Citizens Fire Academy is your chance to experience what it’s like to be a part of the Odessa Fire Rescue team.

This year Odessa Fire Rescue will host its Citizens Fire Academy, giving the public a chance to gain a greater understanding of the day-to-day operations of OFR.

The Odessa Fire Rescue offers a variety of services to the community therefore participants in the Citizens Fire Academy have the opportunity to learn both Emergency Medical Systems (EMS) and fire rescue emergencies.

Ride-a-longs, putting on the full firefighter suit, and using a portable fire extinguisher are just a few things participants will be able to do in the CFA.

The Citizens Fire Academy is 10 weeks of real-world experience as a firefighter with Odessa Fire Rescue.

March 22nd is the beginning of the program and it goes through May 31st. The CFA will be held every Tuesday night from 6-9 pm at the Odessa Fire Training Field on 3000 S. Dixie.

To register, participants must be 18 years of age or older and register online. The deadline to register is March 11th.