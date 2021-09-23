Odessans remember boxing legend

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – A former local boxing legend was killed in a train crash in Odessa, Tuesday night. The family and friends of boxing legend Ruben Munoz came together to share memories about the impact he made in the boxing community and the pride he took in representing Odessa throughout his boxing career.

“When he was boxing he had a lot of support and a lot of people cared for him…he just..he had the city of Odessa on his back and they took pride in him” says Ruben’s son, Randy Munoz.

Randy says that growing up with one of the top lightweight champion boxers as his dad, was exciting and a memory he will never forget.

“Getting ready for his fights I was running around in diapers, I always wanted to be like him,” says Randy.

Ruben was known across Texas and throughout the U.S for his right hook and clean uppercuts, says his trainer, Joe Joven.

“He was a good fighter and he always put his heart in it,” says Joe Joven.

Mayor Javier Joven, grew up watching his father Joe, train Ruben to be one of the top 10 lightweight boxers in the United States.

“Ruben’s a champ, he was a champ for Odessa and for Odessans. He was a champ for West Texans…this loss is big, it leaves a big hole,” says Mayor Joven.

In honor of Ruben Munoz, his son Randy plans to keep his legacy alive by continuing to help boxers reach their greatest potential at Munoz Time Boxing.