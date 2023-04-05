ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- It was a packed house Tuesday evening at Curb Side Bistro, a local eatery owned by beloved chef Alejandro Barrientos; Odessans piled into the restaurant for a watch party as the chef took the national stage, competing in the season 55 premiere of Food Network’s Chopped.

Barrientos competed against three other chefs from across the country and was tasked with creating an appetizer, entree, and dessert with a set of surprise, and sometimes strange, ingredients. The theme of last night’s episode was fried foods, something West Texans do well, and it came as no surprise to Curb Side fans that Barrientos stole the show and walked away with the $10,000 prize.

Barrientos has supported his community so well over the years; he fed school children when schools closed amid the pandemic, he’s fed first responders, healthcare workers, and those without a place to call home during snowstorms, and has, for the last eight years, provided free Thanksgiving meals to hundreds of hungry families. Because of the love and support he has shown Odessa, Odessa showed up in a big way to cheer him on.

Photos and comments from well-wishers flooded Facebook after he was crowned Chopped Champion:

“Go Chef Alejandro! You make Odessa proud,” one user wrote.

“How awesome to see a West Texas native win,” said another.

“I watched and cheered along! Congratulations and thank you for representing Odessa so well,” added another.

And the cheers haven’t quieted in the hours since the episode wrapped. Again, that comes as no surprise considering all the chef has done for Odessa. In fact, after his win, Barrientos said he’d use his winnings to help feed his community.

While he has no reason to remain so humble, it seems to be his nature, according to many who know him. Curb Side Bistro began as a pop-up booth at a local Farmer’s Market and graduated to a popular food truck some years ago. Then, the wheels came off and Barrientos and his family opened a brick-and-mortar restaurant on Andrews Highway, complete with funky murals painted by local artists.

Barrientos has competed before and, in 2018, won the James Beard Foundation award as part of the Blended Burger Project. Chef’s slider, “El Tejano Borracho” is a 70/30 blend of ground beef and mushrooms topped with pulled pork, barbeque sauce, jalapeno and mushroom corn fritter, cilantro ranch, pickled red onions, and a mushroom white queso sauce all sandwiched between two toasted brioche buns.

He also competed on Food Network’s “Beat Bobby Flay”, and while he didn’t emerge victorious in that episode, he won the hearts of people across the Basin who have just been waiting for him to compete again and take the crown.

If you haven’t tried one of Curb Side’s famous sliders, you’ll find the chef and his team from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. every Tuesday through Saturday at 3816 Andrews Highway.