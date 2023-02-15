ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- With the price of eggs still on the rise, people living within Odessa’s city limits asked the City Council to consider changing an existing ordinance that prevents homeowners from raising hens in their own yards.

On Tuesday, council members heard from half a dozen people in support of that change, some who spoke said they’d welcome the change no matter the price of eggs, just for the experience of raising hens and having access to fresh eggs.

If passed, an amended ordinance would come with some restrictions, such as a permit requirement, a limit to the number of hens allowed (4), no roosters allowed, chicken coops required 50 feet away from the property line, and a requirement stating that wings will need to be clipped to prevent any stray fowl from flying the coop.

While all were in favor of an opportunity to raise their own hens, several residents spoke out against some of the proposed restrictions.

Dr. Geneva Peterson said she owns property in east Odessa that wouldn’t allow her to keep chickens should that 50 feet restriction be included in any ordinance change. Instead, she asked that the ordinance allow coops within 50 feet of the owner’s residence. “I’m in favor of backyard chickens…but there’s no place to keep chickens 50 feet away from my property and I have one of the bigger lots in the neighborhood,” she said.

Essentially, Peterson said she could keep a coop 50 feet away from her neighbors’ houses, but not her own, based on her property line.

Odessan Caleb York said, “I’m here to push for the council to approve this change. But…chickens tend to want to stay where they’re being fed, they don’t really want to fly off.” He asked the council to consider eliminating the wing clipping requirement.

Tim Harry agreed, saying that vet costs wouldn’t be fair, nor would they be needed. Harry said he raised about 24 chickens at one time while living in the County and said he never had a problem with chickens flying away.

Harry also said the City shouldn’t require permits.

“If there’s a fee associated…you’d be taxing a food source,” he said.

Despite their objections to some of the language that could eventually become a part of an amended ordinance, each citizen who spoke Tuesday said they hope the council will eventually vote to make a change.

“About 100 years ago, the federal government…said, ‘Uncle Sam expects you to keep hens and raise chickens’. The smallest backyard has room for a flock big enough to feed the household,” said York.

Mayor Javier Joven concluded the work session saying that the City amended the animal ordinance to prohibit backyard hens when, once upon a time, the City had a large problem involving illegal rooster fights. Now, that’s not necessarily an issue and the Council will be willing to consider both sides of the argument.

“There are valid arguments on both sides. The purpose of this meeting today was to gather information so the council can make a future decision,” Joven said.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Councilman Mark Matta stated via social media, “Thank you to everyone who showed up to today’s work session to discuss the possibility of allowing hens. We received some good feedback that will be helpful in determining a final decision. I really do value your opinions and feedback.”