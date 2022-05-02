LEA COUNTY, New Mexico (KMID/KPEJ)- Two men from Odessa have died following a deadly crash in Lea County. Cortney DeWayne Hartman, 43, and Christopher Daniel Barrandey, 52, were pronounced dead at the scene following a three vehicle crash on April 28.

According to a news release, around 4:30 p.m. officers with the New Mexico State Police responded to the crash on State Road 176, just west of Eunice. At the scene, officers found two pickup trucks and a tractor-trailer involved.

Investigators said the truck the two men were in was stopped behind a semi-truck when it was hit from behind by a Ford F-350. The impact pushed the Chevrolet into the semi-truck. The investigation into the crash is ongoing, but alcohol is not believed to have been a factor.