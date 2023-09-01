ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last month after investigators said he allegedly broke into a home and fought with the homeowner. Nicholas Lee Cain, 31, has been charged with Burglary of a Habitation.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, investigators believe Cain was “heavily under the influence of a substance other than alcohol” when he approached the door of a home in the 1200 block of E 93rd Street on August 21. The homeowners called 911 after they heard an unknown man try to open the door, the report stated.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the man in a “chokehold” after he was wrestled to the ground by a homeowner. Investigators said the man, later identified as Cain, was “messing” with the front door locks when he was confronted at the door by a couple living inside. According to the report, when the homeowners opened the door to find out why Cain was there, Cain “fought” his way inside the home and became physical with one of the homeowners, a 28-year-old man. Investigators said the homeowner had bruising on his torso, back, arms, and legs from his encounter with Cain.

Cain, who was injured in that physical fight, was taken to the hospital where he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit. Upon his release from Medical Center Hospital on August 29, Cain was arrested and booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a $50,000 bond.