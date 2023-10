MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man killed in a rollover crash in Martin County on Monday has been identified as 56-year-old Jose Santos Guerra, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report.

The crash happened around 11:00 a.m. on October 2 near SH 137 and FM 846. Investigators said Guerra was driving a semi-truck northbound on SH 137 at an “unsafe” speed when he attempted to turn east onto FM 846 and rolled. He was pronounced dead at the scene.