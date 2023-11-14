ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man killed in an early morning crash has been identified as 64-year-old Delfino Acosta-Contreras, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report.

The crash happened around 6:05 a.m. on November 14, near Loop 338 and Hammett Drive. Troopers investigating the crash said Acosta-Contreras was traveling westbound on Hammett Drive in a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado when he disregarded a stop sign at the intersection and crashed into the trailer of a northbound semi-truck. Investigators said Acosta-Contreras then crossed into the southbound lanes where he was hit by an oncoming semi-truck. Acosta-Contreras was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the crash remains under investigation and the drivers of both semi trucks were not injured.