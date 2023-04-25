MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man killed in a Midland County crash Monday has been identified as 60-year-old Pedro Perez Garcia, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report. Garcia was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Around 7:06 a.m. on April 24, troopers responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Business 20 and S County Road 1290. Investigators said Garcia was driving a GMC Envoy eastbound in the left-hand lane of BI-20 when he struck a Dodge Ram as it tried to make a U-turn at the intersection of SCR 1290.

The driver of the Dodge, 52-year-old Richard Sanders, of Monahans, was taken to a local hospital and is said to be stable.